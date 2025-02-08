BJP government to set up Special Investigation Team to investigate corruption in Delhi: Parvesh Verma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will work to fulfil its commitments to the people of Delhi and setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption under the Aam Aadmi Party government will be among the top priorities of the new government, BJP leader Parvesh Verma said on Saturday amid joy and elation among party workers over its handsome victory in the assembly polls in the national capital.

Talking to media, Verma, who has emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election having a decisive lead of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, said that the party leadership will take decision on Chief Minister in consultation with party MLAs.

Talking with media, he gave credit of victory to party leadership and said people have expressed faith in leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In our party, the legislative party decides (CM candidate) and the party leadership gives its approval. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone," Verma said answering a query about him being seen as a frontrunner in the leadership sweepstakes.

"I thank the voters of New Delhi, lakhs of hard-working workers and PM Narendra Modi. This is truly his victory. People have expressed their trust in him. Party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and there was extensive compaign, they raised morale of workers. It is victory of everyone," he said.

Verma also outlined top priorities of the new government.

"Our priority will be to give Rs 2500 to women, we had talked of creating SIT to investigate corruption, Yamuna riverfront, reduce pollution, reduce traffic congestion... we will build such a capital that everyone will be proud of," he said.

BJP made repeatedly made allegations of "corruption" against AAP government and Kejriwal during the Delhi polls and took "sheeshmahal" jibes at him. Parvesh Verma's wife, Swati Singh Verma, said the victory shows the trust of people of Delhi have put in BJP and PM Modi.

"Today's victory shows that people have trust in BJP and PM Modi. The people of Delhi were fed up with the different governments for the past 26 years. Now, the development will happen," she told media.

BJP is leading or has won 48 seats and AAP is ahead or has won 22 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. BJP is poised to come to power in Delhi after 27 years.