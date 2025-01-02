Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP attacks AAP, alleges election rigging in upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : VIRENDRAA SACHDEVA (X) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Virendraa Sachdeva.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendraa Sachdeva today (January 2) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of rigging the elections by double voting. He stated that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also Tilak Nagar assemblies for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. He further requested that the Election Commission and Delhi Police must take cognisance of such instances.

"... When Sanjay Singh entered Rajya Sabha in 2018, he mentioned in his affidavit that his vote is registered in the Hari Nagar assembly... At the same time, the voter list of Sultanpur municipality includes his and his family's name... For the upcoming elections, his name is mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also the Tilak Nagar assemblies... The Election Commission and Delhi Police should take cognisance of this... On 4 January 2024, Anita Singh claimed that her vote was cut from the Sultanpur assembly. On 8 January 2024, she gave an affidavit in which she stated that her vote is registered in the Sultanpur assembly..." said Sachdeva while addressing a press conference.

Kejriwal does not intend to address major issues of Delhi

The Delhi BJP President further slammed Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he does not intend to address major issues, which include dirty water, broken roads, etc.

"... Arvind Kejriwal runs away from major issues. He never talks about dirty water, broken roads, and electricity issues being faced in Delhi. He will never talk about his scams... The PM will lay the foundation stone of three colleges in Delhi--one each in Dwarka, Najafgarh, and the DU East Delhi campus. The PM will also dedicate projects worth Rs 4,500 crores for the people of Delhi..." said Sachdeva while speaking to media.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Manoj Tiwari attacks AAP

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "We believe in development. But, unfortunately, we are doing development in an unfavourable situation. Delhi has a government based on 'jhooth and loot'...".

BJP West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "I would like to remind those who engage in politics in the name of Veer Savarkar that he was a freedom fighter of the country. A college is being established in his name in Najafgarh, and tomorrow (January 3), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a virtual program along with several other announcements. Additionally, the commencement of a law college will also be announced."