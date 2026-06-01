Big shake-up in Delhi health department as over 40 doctors, other CPA staff transferred

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has initiated a large-scale administrative overhaul within the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), transferring more than 40 employees as part of an effort to enhance efficiency, accountability and transparency in the healthcare sector. According to an official statement, the move is aimed at strengthening the functioning of the agency, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the supply of medicines, medical equipment and other essential healthcare materials to government-run health facilities across the national capital.

What is the central procurement agency?

The CPA operates under the Department of Health and Family Welfare and is responsible for procuring and distributing medical supplies to hospitals and healthcare institutions managed by the Delhi government. The restructuring comes at a time when the department has faced scrutiny following reports alleging irregularities in its functioning.

CM Rekha Gupta stresses accountability

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the exercise is intended to make healthcare services more robust, transparent and accountable. She also made it clear that the government would not tolerate negligence or indiscipline within the system. The government believes that administrative reforms and better deployment of personnel will help improve service delivery and strengthen public confidence in the healthcare network.

Doctors, paramedical and administrative staff shifted

As part of the reshuffle, 10 doctors, including Head of Office Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred. The exercise also includes the transfer of 19 paramedical staff members, comprising pharmacists, junior medical laboratory technicians, lab attendants and drivers. In addition, 10 administrative employees working at the levels of section officer, senior assistant and junior assistant have been shifted to improve operational efficiency. The government has also transferred 20 employees to strengthen paramedical services across various units.

Fresh appointments to strengthen agency

To reinforce the agency's functioning, 12 medical officers from different hospitals and health institutions have been posted to the CPA. These officers include Senior Medical Officers, Medical Officers and Chief Medical Officers who are expected to support the agency's procurement and monitoring processes.

Review of staffing and resource utilisation

The government also reviewed the status of officers and employees associated with the agency. Information was compiled regarding personnel who were drawing salaries from the CPA while serving elsewhere. Officials said the exercise was undertaken to ensure optimum utilisation of available manpower and resources.

Additional responsibilities assigned

Several officers have also been given additional responsibilities in key divisions, including the Project Branch, Store and Purchase Branch, Computer Cell, Mobile Health Scheme, Public Grievance Monitoring System, RTI-related work and hospital coordination. The government said these measures are part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and improve efficiency across departments.

Focus on better healthcare delivery

Reiterating the government's commitment to public health, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said efforts are being made to strengthen the procurement and supply chain for medicines and medical equipment. She stressed that ensuring timely and uninterrupted healthcare services for Delhi residents remains a top priority for the administration.

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