INDIA bloc leaders likely to meet in Delhi on June 8 to discuss strategy, strengthen Opposition unity

New Delhi:

Senior leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to convene in New Delhi on June 8 to chalk out a joint strategy against the BJP-led government and strengthen coordination among alliance partners, according to news agency PTI sources.

The proposed meeting, expected to be attended by leaders from around 15 opposition parties, comes in the wake of recent assembly election setbacks for two key INDIA bloc constituents, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, both of which were voted out of power.

Who will participate?

Among those likely to participate are TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the sources said.

However, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is unlikely to participate following the Congress' decision to sever ties with the party and align with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Efforts are reportedly underway to bring the TVK, led by C Joseph Vijay, into the opposition fold.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already publicly distanced itself from the INDIA bloc and is not expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at the Constitution Club of India.

According to the sources, the gathering is being seen as an effort to deepen coordination among opposition parties, particularly after the recent round of assembly elections and amid evolving political equations in several states.

Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on TMC leaders in Bengal and rally support of INDIA bloc parties.

INDIA bloc last met in June 2024

The last formal meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Subsequently, on August 7, 2025, Rahul Gandhi hosted a key strategy dinner at his New Delhi residence, bringing together nearly 50 leaders from more than 25 opposition parties. Discussions focused on allegations of electoral manipulation, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar.

Since then, the INDIA bloc leaders have largely met during consultations ahead of Parliament sessions, where opposition parties coordinated their floor strategy and identified issues to jointly raise against the Centre. These discussions also included plans to move notices seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar.

The recent Assembly election results have triggered fresh introspection within opposition ranks, prompting renewed efforts to strengthen coordination among alliance partners.

The INDIA alliance, formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, brings together several opposition parties seeking to mount a united challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level.

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