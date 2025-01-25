AAP is winning Delhi elections, there is no BJP or Congress in the fray: Bhagwant Mann at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhagwant Mann speaks exclusively with India TV

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, on Saturday attended India TV's Chunav Manch and said AAP delivers what it promises. Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mann said they only know to 'use people as per their benefits'. He also questioned the CM face of BJP in the February scheduled Delhi Elections 2025.

Is Congress an asset or liability?

Replying to a question on alliance with Congress during Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the continuation of INDIA bloc, Mann said, "We have collaborated with parties who have come together to save the constitution. We have come together to save the Constitution. Nation first, party second." He further added, "we are with forces who want to save the constitution on a national platform. We are united for the country because if we keep fighting together they will change the constitution."

On pollution

On the pollution issue, Punjab CM said there is no significant backing for the claim that Delhi pollution is primarily due to stubble burning in Punjab. He said, "I don't understand how the smoke caused by Stubble burning is reaching Delhi, and not Haryana. It is only to mislead from the main issue on which Centre must take steps as pollution has become a problem of the entire North India."

He further took a jibe on Prime Minister Modi and said, "Modi ji Ukraine ka yuddha rukwa sakte hain toh dhuan kyun rok pa rahe?" (PM Modi can stop Ukraine war, why not smoke leading to pollution).

On farmers protest

Replying to a question on whether Farmers' protests will stop, CM Bhagwant Mann said the Centre must hold talks instead of stopping them entering borders. "Now they are holding talks with the farmers and soon after their initiation, farmers agreed for medical aid to the leader Dallewal. Why did they take so long to hold the conversations?"

On BJP's CM face

Bhagwant Mann questioned who is the CM candidate of BJP in the Delhi Elections. "What is BJP's next move after the elections, they are so unsure of their victory that they are not announcing CM face. However, they are correct for not announcing the name because anyway they are not winning."

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Delhi will go to polls to elect a 70-member Delhi assembly. As per the schedule, the voting will be held on February 5. The results of Delhi Assembly Elections will be declared on February 8. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.