Badarpur Assembly Election 2025: Will BJP be able to retain seat for second time in a row?

Badarpur Assembly Election 2025: The Badarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 53 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Badarpur is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with nine other Assembly segments. The current geographical structure of the Badarpur constituency was established in 2008 following the implementation of the recommendations made by the Delimitation Commission of India, which was constituted in 2002.

Badarpur Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the major contenders. The constituency plays a vital role in shaping the political dynamics of South Delhi, as it shows a cross-section of the city's political and social aspirations. This year, the Badarpur Assembly constituency is set to see a fierce contest between BJP candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma, AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji and Congress candidate Arjun Singh Bhadana. BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is the incumbent MLA from this seat, however, the party changed its candidate this time.

When will Badarpur vote?

The Badarpur constituency in Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5.

Badarpur Assembly Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for RK Puram will be declared on February 8, along with the other 69 other constituencies in Delhi.

Badarpur Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the seat. He got 90,082 votes with a vote share of 47.05%. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ram Singh Netaji got 86,363 votes (45.11%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma won the seat with a margin of 47,583 votes. He had got a total of 94,242 votes with a vote share of 55.31%. He had defeated BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who got 46,659 votes (27.38%). The then Congress candidate Ram Singh Netaji stood third with 18,930 votes (11.11%)