Auto-taxi drivers on two-day strike in Delhi-NCR against app-based cab services

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Thousands of auto and taxi drivers led by 15 unions from Delhi-NCR are set to start a two-day strike today, said the media reports. Around 400,000 vehicles will be off the roads which is likely to create trouble for travellers in the national capital region.

Protest against app-based cab services

Earlier, driver unions in Delhi-NCR announced a strike from Thursday to protest the increasing impact of app-based cab services on their livelihoods. They asserted that app-based cab services are adversely impacting their livelihoods, adding these services have significantly reduced their earnings. They accused app companies of imposing substantial commissions on drivers.

"Because of Ola and Uber, we can't even get a ride; people prefer going by bike. The government has given these companies too much leeway..," said an auto driver.

Union leaders said they have approached the state government as well as the Central government but their issues have not been resolved. They urged the government authorities to address their issues.

Also read: Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after bomb threat scare