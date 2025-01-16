Attention Delhi commuters: These categories of vehicles banned as GRAP 4 restrictions imposed due to pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO These categories of vehicles banned as GRAP 4 restrictions imposed in Delhi.

New Delhi: As the air quality deteriorated in the national capital, the Centre's panel on Wednesday imposed restrictions under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp dip in air quality due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.

Accordingly, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to "straightway invoke" all actions under stages 3 and 4 with immediate effect.

Check GRAP 4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR

The Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities.

Ban on entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.

Mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

GRAP 4 restrictions imposed: These categories of vehicles banned in Delhi

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi.

Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

All LNG/CNG /Electric/BS-VI Diesel trucks shall, however, be permitted to enter Delhi.

Light Commercial Vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel, banned to enter Delhi.

Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles banned from operating in city.

GRAP 4 restrictions imposed: What's allowed, what's not