Atishi writes to Delhi Chief Secretary to withdraw mass transfer orders of government school teachers

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi has written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, directing him to immediately withdraw the transfer order of teachers issued on July 2. The Delhi Education Minister also asked him to halt any further compulsory transfers of teachers based solely on their having completed 10 years at a particular school.

“Arvind Kejriwal government will not let anyone compromise with our teachers and the students education,” she stated in a press conference.

What Atishi said?

In her letter, Atishi emphasised Article 239AA of the Constitution, mentioning that the elected government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi holds executive authority over matters listed in the State List and the Concurrent List. She questioned the Secretary of the Education Department and the Education Department as to why officials, by disobeying her orders, have violated Article 239AA. She also asked why action should not be taken against them?

Delhi Education Directorate issues transfer orders for teachers

The Directorate of Education in Delhi issued a list regarding the transfer of teachers, instructing them to report to the allocated schools with immediate effect. The majority of transfers involved TGT teachers. The Directorate issued transfer orders for 3,150 TGTs, 847 PGTs, and 1,009 teachers in various positions. There is significant discontent among teachers regarding the transfer orders, as many claimed they have been assigned to schools much farther than the stipulated distance.

AAP slams move

The Aam Aadmi Party has also criticised LG VK Saxena over the transfer of 5,000 teachers in Delhi. AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey accused the move of being an attempt to dismantle CM Arvind Kejriwal's "education model". He alleged that these large-scale transfers were part of a premeditated conspiracy. Notably, Education Minister Atishi had ordered the cancellation of the transfers, yet the directive was issued.

