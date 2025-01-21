Delhi Assembly Election: Atishi writes letter to election officer against nephew of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister and Kalkaji AAP candidate Atishi on Tuesday wrote a letter to the election officer complaining against Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew and BJP workers in the Kalkaji assembly, allegations that they are threatening AAP workers.

Taking to the X, Atishi said, "Fearing defeat in Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew and relatives resorted to hooliganism. Yesterday evening, BJP members intimidated, threatened and used force on Aam Aadmi Party workers. Many women workers were also misbehaved with. A letter demanding action against these goons has been sent to the election officials. Paramilitary forces have also been requested to be deployed in the Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha constituency."

Kejriwal reacts

Arvind Kejriwal taking a strong note said, "With the protection and support of the police, BJP people are openly committing hooliganism and threatening the people of Delhi. All this is happening on the orders of Amit Shah ji. BJP lost badly in 2015 and 2020. This time too BJP is losing badly. So now Amit Shah ji is getting hooliganism done against the people of Delhi. I want to tell Amit Shah ji that Delhi is a city of civilized and decent people. Delhiites do not like such hooliganism. Using the police to threaten people and to commit hooliganism against them is very wrong. Your job is to fix the law and order situation in Delhi. If you yourself get hooliganism done, then who will take care of Delhi? When the boatman sinks the boat, who will save him?"

Notably, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri had targeted Delhi chief minister and his rival from Kalkaji seat Atishi, saying she was running around like a "hirni" (doe) in the streets of the constituency ahead of assembly polls after doing little for the people for years. The AAP had very sharply reacted and accused the BJP of being 'anti-women and makes disgraceful comments.' Bidhuri, who has often courted controversies with his uncouth remarks, had recently drawn flak for his comments on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after which he had expressed regret.