Atishi writes another letter to Chief Election Commissioner, seeks urgent appointment

With just three weeks away from the Delhi Assembly elections, CM Atishi on Wednesday wrote another letter to Chief Election Commissioner and sought an urgent appointment. This is her second letter."

In her letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the Delhi CM said, "This is regarding my earlier letter dated 05.01.2025 highlighting the issue of large-scale voter deletions and additions in the New Delhi assembly constituency. I had sought an appointment from your good office for a meeting to apprise you of the issue in person. However, in response to my letter, my office has received a correspondence (attached) from Shri Lalit Mittal, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi stating that the office is ascertaining the facts. mentioned in my letter."

"Sir, in my letter, I sought an urgent appointment with your good self to personally discuss this matter and seek directions since this matter is beyond the scope of the local CEO. With less than 27 days left for the Delhi Assembly Elections, this matter should be considered at the highest priority. Delhi is the only state going to polls during this time, and the entire country and its media will closely follow the elections and its processes. We place our trust in the Election Commission of India to uphold the principles of free and fair elections."

"Once again, I would like to ask you to please give an appointment as soon as possible to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming Delhi Assembly," she concludes.