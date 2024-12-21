Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal to be prosecuted in Delhi excise policy case, LG Saxena gives nod

Arvind Kejriwal to be prosecuted in Delhi excise policy case, LG Saxena gives nod

Arvind Kejriwal to be prosecuted: The former Delhi CM was arrested on March 21 but was released on bail in September in the alleged 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 11:50 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 12:18 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

In yet another trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday sanctioned the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP chief and former Delhi CM in the excise policy case, the LG office informed. 

The high court refused to stay the trial court proceedings for now in the criminal case. While Kejriwal was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case, the apex court released him on bail in the CBI case on September 13. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi High Court will now hear on January 17, 2025, the enforcement directorate's plea against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case.

More to follow

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement