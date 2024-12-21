Arvind Kejriwal to be prosecuted in Delhi excise policy case, LG Saxena gives nod

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

In yet another trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday sanctioned the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP chief and former Delhi CM in the excise policy case, the LG office informed.

The high court refused to stay the trial court proceedings for now in the criminal case. While Kejriwal was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case, the apex court released him on bail in the CBI case on September 13. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi High Court will now hear on January 17, 2025, the enforcement directorate's plea against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case.

