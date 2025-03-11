Big blow to Kejriwal: Court directs Delhi Police to register FIR against over alleged misuse of public funds The complainant has argued that Kejriwal, along with former AAP MLA and a councillor, have deliberately misused public money by putting up large hoardings at various places in Delhi. In the complaint, an FIR was demanded against all of them.

In a major setback for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court has allowed the plea seeking FIR against the AAP national convenor. The court while hearing a petition filed in 2019, accepted the petition and directed the police to register the FIR against Kejriwal till March 18.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that Kejriwal, former AAP MLA Gulab Singh and former Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma have deliberately misused public money by putting up large hoardings at various places in Delhi. In the complaint, an FIR was demanded against all of them.

While ordering Delhi Police, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said, "This court is of the considered opinion that the application u/s 156(3) CrPC deserves to be allowed. Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case."

Earlier in 2022, a metropolitan magistrate dismissed the complaint. However, a sessions court overturned the decision, directing the magistrate to reconsider the petition. The court's order came weeks after Kejriwal's AAP was ousted from power in the assembly elections. The BJP ended its 10 year rule.