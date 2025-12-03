Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Delhi MCD bypoll results: 'Public trust rapidly returning towards AAP' Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party secured three wards in the Delhi MCD bypolls, bagging the Naraina, Mundka and the Dakshinpuri wards. Meanwhile, Kejriwal reacted to the results, stating that 'the public's trust is once again rapidly returning towards the AAP.'

New Delhi:

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal gave his first reaction to the Delhi MCD bypoll results on Wednesday, December 3. Kejriwal highlighted that the results show that people's trust is 'rapidly returning towards the Aam Aadmi Party'.

"In this corporation by-election, this time the Aam Aadmi Party fielded its dedicated workers in the electoral arena, and the people of Delhi have made it clear through their mandate that the public support for Delhi is continuously strengthening towards the AAP," Kejriwal wrote on his social media post on X.

"In just 10 months, the public's trust is once again rapidly returning towards the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi is very soon returning towards positive politics and good works," he added.

AAP wins on three wards, including retaining Dakshinpuri

AAP won three of the 12 wards in the bypoll results, securing victories in Naraina, Mundka and the Dakshinpuri wards. The party retained Dakshinpuri that it had won in the 2022 MCD elections and gained Naraina and Mundka, which were won by the BJP and an Independent candidate who later joined the BJP, respectively.

Meanwhile, the party conceded Chandni Mahal and Chandni Chowk. The Chandni Mahala ward was secured by Mohd Imran, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate, while BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta won the Chandni Chowk ward.

Which are the 12 wards that witnessed polling?

The wards where by-polls were held include Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar, and Dwarka B.

BJP bags seven wards, AAP takes three

Coming to the results of the MCD bypolls, the BJP clinched seven of the 12 wards. Coming into the bypolls, the saffron party was held by the BJP, while the remaining three belonged to AAP. Meanwhile, AAP retained three wards. Congress and the All India Forward Bloc secured one each. BJP won the Dwarka B, Vinod Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Shalimar Bagh B and Chandni Chowk wards. Notably, AAP won Naraina, Mundka and Dakshin Puri. The All India Forward Bloc candidate Mohd Imran won the Chandni Mahal ward.