Amit Shah launches scathing attack on Kejriwal in Delhi rally: 'Today, Annaji would be ashamed'

Addressing an election rally in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Highlighting 'misgovernance' and 'corruption' in the national capital, Shah attacked former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he accused him of pursuing appeasement politics in Delhi.

Referring to the Delhi government as AAPda, the Home Minister said, "AAPda has thrown the whole of Delhi into disarray. The AAPda government has only broken promises and cheated the people of Delhi."

AAP goivenment cheated people of Delhi: Amit Shah

The Home Minister accused the AAP-run government in the national capital of "cheating the people," as it has provided "broken roads in the name of connectivity; it cheated in medical tests in the name of Mohalla clinics."

He added that the government in Delhi has "turned the roads of Delhi into lakes in the rainy season," saying Kejriwal has "abolished the word good governance."

Shah also attacked the 'AAPda' government over its promise to close liquor shops in the national capital, as he asked, "Have they (liquor shops) been closed?" He said that the Delhi government, on the contrary, opened liquor shops near Gurudwaras, temples, and schools and carried out frauds worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Shah attacks Kejriwal over Yamuna

Over AAP's previous promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, Shah asked if any work was done by the government in Delhi. He said, "Today I am saying that like the Sabarmati riverfront, we will complete the work of building the riverfront in Yamuna also."

The Union Home Minister questioned AAP's promise of providing clean water to the residents of Delhi as he urged the people to uproot 'AAPda' in the upcoming polls in Delhi.

Over Kejriwal's promise of making Delhi corruption free, he said, "Today, Anna ji would also be feeling ashamed as to how his disciple turned out to be such a big corrupt person, who committed corruption worth thousands of crores of rupees."

Home Minister Shah reminds public of liquor scam

Shah drew the public's attention to the alleged liquor scam worth thousands of crores of rupees, saying, "Education Minister of Delhi went to jail in the liquor scam, the Chief Minister also went to jail in the liquor scam."

"Similarly, a ration card scam of Rs 5,400 crore was committed, and a scam of Rs 4,500 crore was committed in the purchase of buses. Committed a CCTV scam of Rs 571 crore and built his own Sheesh Mahal worth Rs 52 crore," Shah added.

The Home Minister also said that the AAP government in Delhi is "misguiding the people of Delhi" as it claims that if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will close different schemes of the government. He assured the public saying, "I assure that no public welfare scheme will be scrapped."

