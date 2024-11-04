Air pollution: SC asks Delhi govt why firecracker ban not implemented during Diwali, sends notice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Air pollution: Supreme Court observes that there are widespread reports in newspapers that ban on firecrackers was not implemented.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for failing to implement strict measures to curb air pollution during the festive season of Diwali. The apex court also demanded an response from the Delhi government and police to the ban on firecrackers. A top court bench headed by Justice S Oka stated that the firecracker ban in Delhi was “hardly implemented" and the effect was well visible since the pollution level was at an all-time high on Diwali. The court also asked the Delhi government to show the implementation of the ban.

Something has to be worked out on the cracker ban says SC

"What is the order (on banning of firecrackers) and how is it being implemented? Something has to be worked out," the court asked the Delhi government and tasked it with creating a mechanism "at least for next year" to ensure Delhi doesn't choke on aerial pollutants in 2025.

The top court also slammed the Delhi government over the rise in pollution after Diwali, saying the ban on firecrackers was not implemented in the national capital.

SC observes ban on firecrackers not implemented

"There are widespread news reports that the ban on firecrackers (in Delhi NCR) was not implemented at all... this was supposed to be an important measure to reduce pollution," the top court bench said.

The Supreme Court directed the AAP government and Delhi Police Commissioner to file affidavits stating steps taken to implement the ban this year as well as proposed steps to ensure compliance with the ban next year.

A thick layer of haze blanketed Delhi with the national capital's AQI plunging to 362 on the next of Diwali as people defied a citywide ban on firecrackers during the celebrations.

Delhi records most polluted Diwali in 3 years

Delhi also recorded its most polluted Diwali in three years. On Diwali on Thursday, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 330, compared to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital's AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 362 at 9 am on Friday. Most monitoring stations in Delhi showed similar pollution levels, with 37 out of 39 reporting air quality in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB, the AQI in Alipur was recorded at 355, Anand Vihar at 396, Ashok Vihar at 389, Aaya Nagar 351, Bawana at 396, Burari at 394 and Mathura Road at 371.

At IGI Airport, the AQI was at 371, Dwarka at 376, Jahangirpuri at 390, Mundka at 375, Patparganj at 365, Rohini at 390, Sonia Vihar at 396, and Wazirpur at 390. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

What Delhi govt did to ban firecrackers

In an effort to combat the spike in pollution during and after Diwali, the Delhi government had enforced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers for the fifth consecutive year, prohibiting their manufacture, storage, sale and use. The city government had also set up 377 enforcement teams and spread awareness through local associations to ensure compliance with the ban.

Police teams were deployed to monitor neighbourhoods, with officials warning that legal action would be taken against violators.