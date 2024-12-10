AAP MLA Abdul Rehman resigns from party, accuses Kejriwal of neglecting public issues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AAP MLA Abdul Rehman.

In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman quit the party on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Rehman also accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of avoiding public issues for his political gains. "Today, I resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. The party has become entangled in power politics and has neglected the rights of Muslims. Arvind Kejriwal has consistently avoided addressing public issues for his political gains. I will continue to fight for justice and rights," Rehman added.