30 train services affected at Delhi, Anand Vihar stations due to dense fog: What passengers must do

Train services are delayed in Delhi due to air pollution.

As thick smog covered Delhi and the NCR, several train and flight services were disrupted on Monday morning. Reports suggest that over 160 flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport—118 departures and 43 arrivals—were delayed until 8:30 AM. Morepover, there was an average 22-minute delay in flight departures at the IGI airport. Apart from the flight services, around 30 trains arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway stations are also delayed by up to nine hours.

According to the information available, Purushottam Express, Shramjeevi Express, Jammu Mail, Punjab Express, INDP NDLS Express, UP Sampark Kranti Express, Sainik Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, and Hirakund Express were among the other Delhi-bound passenger trains running behind schedule as of 6 AM.

The fog in the national capital is attributed to adverse weather conditions and air pollution. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7 am was 483 in the national capital.

One of the passengers, Rahul, at the New Delhi Railway Station said, "I have been living in Delhi for 6 years now... I urge the government to take proper measures; everyone's condition is bad... Environmental action needs to be taken very soon..."

Another passenger, Ankit Gujar, expressed concern over rising pollution. "We have to face a lot of issues here. The air is polluted, and breathing is difficult. I live in a village in the Amroha district of UP; the air is very pure there", Gujar added.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I--'poor'' (AQI 201-300); Stage I--'very p poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage I--'severe' (' (AQI 401-450); and Stage 'severe plus' (AQI > 450).

Meanwhile, in response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday.

Trains disrupted: What passengers must do?