6-member gang active on Yamuna Expressway in UP; several commuters robbed of cash, valuables

6-member gang active on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Commuters taking the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district for travelling should be aware of an active gang of robbers on the route. According to the police, a 6-member gang is active on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The gang deflates the tyres of vehicles and robs commuters. On Thursday, two people were robbed by the gang in separate incidents on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The gang had placed sharp objects on the expressway in a bid to deflate the tyres of vehicles passing through it.

On Wednesday, Vikram Gupta and Prateek Shukla became the victims of the gang. When they stopped their vehicles after a flat tyre, the robbers decamped with the valuables and cash kept in the vehicles, the police said.

Four police teams are looking for the suspects, said DIG/SSP Shalabh Mathur.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Radhey Shyam Rai said Gupta was robbed first and he lost Rs 8,000 cash, a wristwatch, two mobile phones. He was going to Agra from Delhi in his car.

Later, the same gang robbed Shukla of Rs 13,000 cash and a mobile phone. Shukla was on his way to Kanpur from Noida, the SP said.

