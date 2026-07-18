Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital, protesters removed from Jantar Mantar | Top developments

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was on Saturday shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated on day 21 of his fast, Delhi Police said. Heavy police forces have been deployed at the spot. Currently, New Delhi District DCP Sachin Sharma and Joint CP Deepak Purohit are present at the scene.Reports indicate that Sonam is being taken to Safdarjung Hospital. There are no protesters in Delhi Police custody.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital?

The Delhi Police have taken Sonam to Safdarjung Hospital to prevent a large number of protesters from reaching the facility. The distance between Jantar Mantar and Safdarjung Hospital is approximately 8 kilometers. If protesters were to head towards Safdarjung Hospital, the police could intercept them by setting up barricades along the route. It is worth noting that when the police remove a protester from Jantar Mantar and take them to a hospital, they are typically taken directly to RML Hospital.

Sonam Wangchuk admitted to hospital, condition stable

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been taken to hospital and has been admitted to the emergency. He is conscious, and his vitals are stable, hospital sources said.

Safdarjung Hospital issues statement on Sonam Wangchuk

“Good morning, All. This is for your kind information that Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently being examined by the treating doctors. An official press note will be issued shortly,” the hospital said in a statement.

Why protesters were removed from Jantar Mantar?

Protesters being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site after Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to the hospital by the police.

Late in the evening on Friday at Delhi Police Headquarters, new Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, held a meeting with the Joint CP and DCP of the New Delhi district range regarding the Sonam Wangchuk matter. Following the meeting, the police removed Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar early in the morning. The police have taken Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital. A warning has been issued regarding a major protest on July 20 as the Parliament will also be in session, and in light of this, the protesters have been be removed from the spot.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital?

“As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest,: Delhi Police said in a post on X.

Here’s what a protester says

One of the protestors says, "Early in the morning, they sent in about ten police officers, claiming they were a medical team. We realised they were police since they didn't look like doctors and they ordered all the volunteers to move aside. We kept requesting them to wait, but suddenly they announced that there was a High Court order requiring them to take Sonam Sir away. Meanwhile, Abhijit had just went away to use the restroom; I believe they have arrested him too which is why he cannot come here, and his phone isn't connecting either...All the policemen were in plainclothes..."

Here’s what Delhi High Court said on Sonam Wangchuk

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor daily the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, and extend medical aid if his condition deteriorates.



Asserting that a citizen's life was precious and all medical efforts ought to be made by authorities to save it, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.

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