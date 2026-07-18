The Odyssey box office July 17 sees strong opening as Dhamaal 4 faces fresh competition and Alpha slows down

New Delhi:

It has been eight days since the film Dhamaal 4 was released in theaters on July 10. After decisively beating films like Welcome to the Jungle and Alpha at the box office, the movie faced a clash on Friday with Christopher Nolan's film, The Odyssey.

Box office figures for the movies' Friday performance are now out. Read below for details on how much Dhamaal 4 and The Odyssey earned on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey India opening day collection

For Day 1, the movie The Odyssey has made a net collection of Rs 17.40 crore through 8,413 screenings. So far, the gross collection in India has been Rs 20.76 crore and net collection in India.

Dhamaal 4's Friday collection

The arrival of The Odyssey significantly impacted Dhamaal 4's earnings on Friday. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, Dhamaal 4 has collected Rs 99.95 crore at the domestic box office so far, across 7,885 shows.

On Friday, its eighth day of release, the movie earned Rs 3.95 crore in a single day, a figure considerably lower than previous days. However, these are early collection figures for Friday; a surge in earnings could still be seen as the day progresses.

On which OTT platform will Dhamaal 4 be released?

While Dhamaal 4 is just a step away from hitting the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, its performance worldwide has been impressive. Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer film has grossed Rs 132.74 crore globally so far. In the overseas market, the film has earned Rs 18.25 crore. While Dhamaal 4 saw a significant drop in earnings on Friday, it remains to be seen whether it can hold its ground against the craze surrounding the film The Odyssey. As for its OTT release, the film will stream on Netflix following its theatrical run.

Alpha Friday collection

As per the July 17 (Day 15) report, Alpha was able to make an estimated box office revenue of Rs 0.25 crore in India, marking yet another decline post the second week of release. Thus, the total net box office revenue made by the action-thriller movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari comes to an approximate figure of Rs 53.70 crore, while the total gross box office revenue in India is close to Rs 64 crore. The world-wide gross of the movie is estimated at Rs 94 crore.

Also Read: The Odyssey hits theatres; how much did Tom Holland-Matt Damon's film earn on Day 1?