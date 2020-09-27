Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
Woman doctor molested by her colleagues at COVID-19 facility in Pune

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly molesting their woman colleague working in a COVID- 19 facility in Maharashtra''s Pune, police said on Sunday.

Pune Published on: September 27, 2020 22:37 IST
Woman doctor molested by her colleagues at COVID-19 facility in Pune
Woman doctor molested by her colleagues at COVID-19 facility in Pune 

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly molesting their woman colleague working in a COVID- 19 facility in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday.

In her complaint, the doctor said she was touched in an inappropriate manner on several occasions by the two doctors in the last few days, a Shivajinagar police station officer said.

"A woman doctor approached us with a complaint that she was molested by two doctors on multiple occasions in the last few days. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," he said.

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said the two accused doctors were hired by an agency which is managing the said facility. 

