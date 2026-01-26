Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest accused carrying Rs 50,000 reward in 2021 minor rape case The case dates back to February 10, 2021, when a complaint was filed at the Bhadohar Police Station by the victim’s father. Based on the complaint, the police had registered an FIR under several relevant sections of the IPC.

Rae Bareli:

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a wanted accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with a 2021 case that involved abducting and raping a minor. The accused, identified as Jeet alias Bhains Vishwakarma, the son of Naval Kishore, was arrested in the Raebareli district.

The case dates back to February 10, 2021, when a complaint was filed at the Bhadohar Police Station by the victim’s father. Based on the complaint, the police had registered a first information report (FIR) under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Apart from Jeet, another accused, identified as Lalla Vishwakarma, was also named in the FIR, according to a release from Uttar Pradesh Police. Both the accused are residents of the Devi Nagar area of Atarra Road under the Naini Police Station limits in the Banda district.

According to the release, Lalla was arrested by the police on February 20, 2021, and he was sent to judicial custody. However, Jeet had managed to escape, following which the police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing details regarding him.

Earlier this month, the police received specific information about Jeet in the Bhadohar police station area. Following this, a joint operation was launched by a team of the Bhadohar Police Station and the Special Operations Group (SOG), after which the main accused was arrested on the night of January 24.

The police said the operation was conducted following directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Yashveer Singh and the supervision of Additional SP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha.

According to the police, Jeet is a resident of Devi Nagar near Bethel Mission on Atarra Road in the Banda district. A day after his arrest, Jeet was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. The police said Jeet faces another case under Section 174A of the IPC for absconding and further investigation is underway.