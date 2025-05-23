Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl allegedly raped by teenage cousin in Ghaziabad Ghaziabad crime: According to police reports, the accused was booked for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ghaziabad:

A 13-year-old girl, a student of class 7th, was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin in a village here, police said on Thursday. The accused recently called the girl's father after his wife's death and asked the girl to help with cooking. She stayed with the accused for a few days, and he then dropped her back home, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, Gyan Prakash Rai.

"Due to the late hour, the accused stayed overnight at her residence. After everyone in the family went to sleep, he allegedly entered the minor's room, where she was sleeping alone, and raped her.

"When the girl tried to raise an alarm, the accused stuffed her mouth with a piece of cloth and beat her, threatening her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the officer said.

"Later, the girl complained of severe stomach ache and her family took her to a doctor. It was then discovered that she was sexually assaulted by the accused," he said.

The accused was booked for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday (May 21), police said.

"The culprit will be arrested soon," ACP Rai said, adding that further investigation is underway.

