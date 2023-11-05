Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
Uttar Pradesh: Man murdered by wife, partner in Bijnor

November 05, 2023
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Man murdered by wife, partner in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Bijnor crime news: A 40-year-old man was strangled to death by his wife, her partner and another person in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, police said on Saturday (November 4). According to police, Rajesh Kashyap’s wife Rita and Fahim were having an extramarital affair. When he got to know about this, he forbade Fahim from coming to his house.

After this, Fahim made a plan with his friend Suresh and Rita to kill Kashyap. On Friday, the trio took him somewhere to a secluded spot, strangled him to death using a scarf and threw the body in a dry canal near Jodhuwala village, they said.

The body was recovered and Fahim and Suresh were detained on Saturday, SHO Kotwali Rajeev Chaudhary said. During interrogation, Fahim told police that he had illicit relations with Rajesh's wife Rita. On coming to know about it, Rajesh had banned Faim from coming home, the SHO said.

Police have recovered the scarf, the victim’s purse and mobile, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab Rita.

