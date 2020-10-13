UP Horror: Elderly man thrashed, forced to drink urine in Lalitpur

Image Source : PTI Elderly man thrashed, forced to drink urine in Lalitpur

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and was forced to drink urine in village Roda of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the family of the elderly man had filed a police complaint against the accused a week ago. The incident was reported after the accused forced the elderly man and his son to compromise and take back the police complaint.

The accused, Sonu Yadav allegedly thrashed Amar's son a few days ago. The father and son duo had filed a complaint against Yadav to the police.

On Tuesday night, Yadav forced Amar to drink urine and thrashed him.

"A person called Sonu Yadav was forcing me to drink his urine, filled in a cup. When I refused, he attacked me with a stick," Amar told ANI.

"He had attacked my son with an axe, a few days ago and we had complained against him to the police. So he was forcing us to compromise," he added.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Lalitpur SP Mirza Manzar Beg said that he had registered an FIR against Yadav as soon as it was informed.

"Few influential people thrashed 2 villagers in Roda village. We won't tolerate any sort of bullying," said Beg.

The police have nabbed Yadav and search is on for others involved in this case.

