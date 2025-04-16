Two Telangana men killed, one injured in Dubai bakery attack by Pakistani national Two men from Telangana — Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal and Srinivas from Nizamabad — were killed in an attack at a Dubai bakery, allegedly carried out by a Pakistani national shouting religious slogans. A third man, Sagar, was injured. The victims were employees at the bakery.

Hyderabad:

Two men from Telangana were killed and a third injured in a brutal attack allegedly carried out by a Pakistani national at a bakery in Dubai, where all three victims were employed. The assailant reportedly shouted religious slogans during the attack, family members of two of the victims said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ashtapu Premsagar (35) from Soan village in Nirmal district and another man named Srinivas from Nizamabad district, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy confirmed. A third man, Sagar, was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, according to his wife Bhavani.

Premsagar was killed with a sword on April 11 at the workplace, his uncle A Poshetty said. He had been working at the bakery for the past five to six years and had last visited his family two years ago. He is survived by his wife and two children. Poshetty said the family had not yet informed Premsagar’s wife and children about the tragedy and appealed to the government to help bring his body back to India. He also requested financial assistance for the family, citing their difficult economic condition.

Minister expresses shock, grief

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the incident, stating that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in repatriating the mortal remains of the deceased. "Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai — Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal district and Srinivas from Nizamabad district. Spoke to Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji, who has assured full support to the bereaved families and urgent repatriation of the mortal remains," Reddy posted on X. He added that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) would also work to ensure swift justice in the case.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also condemned the killings. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Shri Ashtapu Premsagar and Shri Srinivas, both workers from Telangana, who were brutally attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on 11 April.”

Kumar said he had spoken to MEA officials and that the Union home ministry was in touch with them. Through the Indian consulate, Dubai police have been urged to expedite the investigation. "We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims and stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief," he added.

(Based on PTI inputs)