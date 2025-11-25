Two suspects arrested for firing outside Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria's home Dabwali Superintendent of Police Nikita Khatte said the Operation Track Down aims to nab individuals wanted for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery and other violent offences.

The Dabwali police arrested two men accused of opening fire outside the residence of Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria. Investigators said the same suspects were also involved in firing incidents at the M&R Builders office in Gurugram and at the Saga Music Company office in Alpha City, Karnal.

The arrests were made as part of the statewide Operation Track Down, launched to trace and detain criminals wanted in serious offences.

Operation Track Down yields results

Dabwali Superintendent of Police Nikita Khatte said the campaign aims to nab individuals wanted for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery and other violent offences. She added that the Dabwali police have tightened their grip on several criminal elements under the operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA Kalanwali team managed to intercept and arrest two wanted men who each carried a reward of Rs 20,000 announced by the Haryana STF.

SP Khatte confirmed that during questioning, the accused identified as Anil alias Goru and Gokul alias Golu confessed to firing at Fazilpuria’s home. Police also linked them to earlier attacks on commercial establishments in Gurugram and Karnal.

A background check revealed that both men were involved in several serious criminal cases registered across the state. Police have booked the two suspects under multiple sections and begun a detailed investigation. Authorities say more arrests could follow as part of the ongoing crackdown on organised crime.

Rahul Fazilpuria was attacked in Gurugram

The Haryanvi singer, who is best known for his songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', '32 Bore', and others, was attacked in a shocking firing incident in Gurugram on July 14, 2025. Reportedly, some unidentified people arrived in a TATA Punch car and opened fire at singer Fazilpuria. After this firing, the Haryanvi singer quickly drove away from the spot in his vehicle.

In August, Rohit Shokeen, a close associate of Fazilpuria and a property dealer, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on SPR Road in Gurugram's Sector 77. Soon after the killing, Sardhanaia claimed responsibility for the murder on social media.

The police investigation later revealed that the incident was likely linked to gang rivalry and financial disputes involving crores of rupees. During the probe, Rohit's friend Deepak Nandal emerged as a prime suspect, as Shokeen had allegedly insulted him and failed to repay borrowed money. Authorities have since arrested several shooters believed to be connected to the crime.