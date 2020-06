Image Source : PTI Tutor arrested for raping minor in Rishikesh

A private tutor was arrested in Rishikesh on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor student. Parents of the student in their complaint to police said the tutor raped their 16-year-old daughter after showing her obscene videos on his mobile phone, Tehri's Additional SP Uttam Singh Negi said. A case was registered against the accused, identified as Krishna alias Basu, under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and the POCSO Act on Friday, he said.

He was arrested from Muni Ki Reti police station area on Saturday morning, the official added.

