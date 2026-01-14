Iran's national security chief calls Trump 'main killer' as US President tells Iranians to 'keep protesting' US President Donald Trump has said he's cutting off the prospect of talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian protestors to "Keep protesting" as "help is on its way."

Tehran:

As US President Donald Trump cancelled meetings with Iranian officials and urged protesters to continue their demonstrations, Iran's national security chief Ali Larijani accused Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being the "main killers of the Iranian people." His remarks came amid escalating nationwide protests that have reportedly claimed at least 2,003 lives.

Hours after Trump called on Iranians to "take over" government institutions, Larijani, a former parliament speaker and now the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on his X handle.

Main killers

"We declare the names of the main killers of the people of Iran 1- Trump. 2- Netanyahu," Larijani said.

At least 2,003 protesters have died in Iran since anti-government demonstrations erupted, as reported by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. That figure dwarfs the death toll from any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian state television offered the first official acknowledgment of the deaths, quoting an official saying the country had "a lot of martyrs" and that it did not release a toll earlier because of the dead suffering gruesome injuries. However, that statement came only after activists reported their toll.

Trump warns Iran against executing detained protesters

President Trump has warned Iran against executing protesters, saying the US would take "strong action" if Iran begins executing protesters. I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you’re going to see some things… We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview."

In a Tuesday post on X, the US State Department said that Iranian authorities are planning on executing detained Iranian protester Erfan Soltani tomorrow, writing that "more than 10,600 Iranians have been arrested by the Islamic Republic regime simply for demanding their basic rights. Erfan Soltani, 26, whose death sentence was issued for January 14, is among them."

Trump cancels meetings with Iranian officials

Trump stated that he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he called the senseless killing of protestors stop. In a Truth Social post, he urged Iranians to continue protesting, saying that "help is on its way," without giving details.

Trump did not offer any details about what the help would entail, but it comes after the Republican president just days ago said Iran wants to negotiate with Washington after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!" Trump wrote in a morning post on Truth Social, which he later amplified during a speech at an auto factory in Michigan.

“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

Trump, in an exchange with reporters during the factory visit, demurred when asked what kind of help he would provide. "You're going to have to figure that one out," he said.

Also Read: Trump's 'help is on the way' message to protesters in Iran after strike threat raises tensions

Also Read: 'Leave Iran now': US virtual embassy in Tehran issues advisory to citizens as protests intensify