IND vs NZ 2nd ODI pitch report: How will surface at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot play? India will host New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14. With a win in Vadodara, India are leading 1-0 in the series. Ahead of the marquee clash, check out the pitch report of Rajkot.

Rajkot:

After a thrilling win over New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, India will be full of confidence ahead of the second game at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14. Star batter Virat Kohli once again proved his pedigree, scoring 93 runs, courtesy of which he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For India, it’s all about maintaining the momentum. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also played some good cricket, while Harshit Rana’s all-round performance was highly appreciated, particularly by keeper-batter KL Rahul, after the match.

When it comes to New Zealand, they have a very young and inexperienced squad and the absence of Kane Williamson hurt them in the opening game. Regardless, the BlackCaps produced a stunning show with both bat and ball. Openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicolls scored a half-century each, while Daryl Mitchell kept the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs, scoring 84 runs. Among bowlers, Kyle Jamieson was once again the star, claiming four wickets.

In the meantime, India’s Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Earlier, Rishabh Pant was also ruled out of the series. Ayush Badoni has been called up as Sundar’s replacement and as batting coach Sitanshu Kotak indicated, the Delhi cricketer may earn his debut cap as well in Rajkot.

Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, Pitch Report

Rajkot’s reputation as a run-friendly venue has been reinforced every time ODIs have been played. Across the four ODIs staged there since 2013, results have consistently rewarded sides setting a target rather than chasing one. Each match has been won by the team batting first, which is significant in modern-day cricket.

Big totals have been common, with three of those four first innings producing more than 300 runs. The smallest total defending a win was South Africa’s 270 for seven against India in 2015. The most recent ODI before the 2023 World Cup followed the pattern, as Australia amassed a record 352 for seven and secured a 66-run victory over the hosts.

Despite all the history, both teams might look to chase as the dew is expected to play a major role in the second half of the game. In such a scenario, a target of around 330 runs could be decisive.