Truck mows down home guard in Bihar. Representational image

A speeding truck mowed down a home guard in Bihar's district on Saturday,police said. The incident happened near Sadatpur on NH 27 when Harendra Pandey, who was on patrolling duty, tried to stop the truck suspecting it to be transporting liquor, Muzaffarpur town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan said.

Consumption, sale, trade, storage and manufacture of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

"However, on being asked to stop, the truck sped towards 40-year-old Pandey, a resident of Katra village in the district, and ran over him," Paswan said.

Pandey later succumbed to his injuries at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here, he said.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle, Paswan said, adding that a manhunt for him has been launched.

