Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Thrashed by teacher, Class 7 student dies in Rajasthan

A seventh standard student died after allegedly being thrashed by a private school teacher at Kolasar village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday.

Condemning the incident, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, "The police have started their investigation after apprehending the accused teacher. The authorities have been directed to suspend the recognition of the school till the matter is fully investigated," he added.