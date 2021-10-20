Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Thrashed by teacher, Class 7 student dies in Rajasthan

Thrashed by teacher, Class 7 student dies in Rajasthan

A seventh standard student died after allegedly being thrashed by a private school teacher at Kolasar village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Jaipur Published on: October 20, 2021 23:24 IST
student dies in rajasthan
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Thrashed by teacher, Class 7 student dies in Rajasthan

A seventh standard student died after allegedly being thrashed by a private school teacher at Kolasar village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday.

Condemning the incident, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, "The police have started their investigation after apprehending the accused teacher. The authorities have been directed to suspend the recognition of the school till the matter is fully investigated," he added.

Also Read: Kerala: Fed up with looking after ailing husband, wife slits his throat

Also Read: Asked for car's documents, Greater Noida man abducts traffic cop; arrested

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News