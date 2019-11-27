Image Source : PTI 'Thak-Thak' gang member arrested from Delhi's Kamla Market area (Representational image)

A 30-year-old member of the 'Thak-Thak' gang was arrested from Central Delhi's Kamla Market area for his alleged involvement in cases of snatching, theft and auto-lifting, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Wasim Qureshi, is a resident of Tarapuri village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, they said. With the arrest, police claimed to have solved seven cases of snatching, theft and auto-lifting registered across the city.

Based on specific inputs that a member of the 'Thak Thak' gang would come to Minto Road, police laid a trap and arrested Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Four mobile phones stolen from areas of IP Estate and Kamla Market were recovered from his possession, he said, adding that the motorbike he was riding was also found to be stolen from Rajendra Nagar.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that in order to earn easy money, he started coming to Delhi to commit crime. He came in contact with Sasiq who was a member of the 'Thak Thak' gang. Both of them started stealing two-wheelers with the help of a master key. They also used to snatch and steal mobile phones from different areas of Delhi on these stolen two-wheelers," the DCP said.