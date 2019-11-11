SSB sub-inspector commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich district

Image Source : FILE A 40-year-old SSB sub-inspector posted at the Indo-Nepal border outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle

A 40-year-old SSB sub-inspector posted at the Indo-Nepal border outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle, police said on Monday. Ramesh Chaudhari, who had been posted at Katarniya Ghat post of the 70th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal 15 days ago, shot himself with the automatic rifle on Sunday, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh.

Chaudhuri was rushed to Mihipurwa Community Health Centre where he was declared dead, the ASP said. It appears to be a case of suicide and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

