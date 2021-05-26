Image Source : PTI Priest found dead inside temple with multiple injuries in UP village

A 70-year-old priest was found dead inside a temple with hilt marks on his body in a village in Barabanki on Wednesday, police said.

The temple is located in Khamouli village, they said, adding a case has been registered at Tikaitanagar police station in this regard.

According to police, unidentified miscreants attacked the old man with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, people visiting the worship place found his body and informed the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said there were no signs of robbery and further investigation in the case was on.

The victim had been living in the temple for the last four years, police said.

