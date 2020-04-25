Noida: Depressed over lockdown, woman jumps to death from 17th floor of highrise

Image Source : PTI Noida: Woman jumps to death from 17th floor of highrise

A woman committed suicide by jumping off the 17th floor of a highrise in Noida, early on Saturday. The incident was reported from a highrise society in Sector 78, where the lady teacher was suffering through depression. According to the police, the woman was under depression due to the present lockdown situation in the country. The woman worked at a government school in Delhi.

Commenting on the incident, Police Commissioner Sankalp Sharma said, "the woman jumped off the 17th floor of Antariksh Golf View - 2 residential highrise, in Noida sector 78."

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Bhagwati Bisht, who committed suicide at nearly 4 am on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman died on the spot soon after she jumped from her apartment floor. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

The police are further investigating the matter.

