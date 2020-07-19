Father held for raping minor daughter in Greater Noida

Image Source : PTI Father rapes 15-year old daughter for 2 months, arrested

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. According to officials, the man, who runs a shop in a village in the Jewar area, had been forcing himself on his 15-year-old daughter for over a month now.

“Every time she resisted, the accused would threaten to physically harm her mother and continued to rape his daughter,” an official from the local Jewar police station said.

The girl's maternal uncle got to know about the incident, and he reported the matter to the police after which an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and 323 (causing hurt).

“The accused was held from his house on Sunday,” the official added.

The man has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, police said.

SRY

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage