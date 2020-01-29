Nagpur: Woman commits suicide after husband refuses to take her out for dinner

A woman allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur on Monday morning after her husband refused to take her out for dinner the previous day, police said. He identified the woman as Nikita Shubham Meshram (22), a resident of Matoshri Nagar, MIDC.

"The woman wanted to go out for dinner while the man refused citing the health of their one-year-old child. On Monday morning, when he had gone to work, the woman hanged herself," said MIDC police station inspector Hemantkumar Kharabe.

"Neighbours were alerted after hearing the cries of the toddler. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

