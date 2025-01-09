Meerut: Five of a family found dead, bodies retrieved from inside bed box

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational image

In chilling incident in Meerut, the police have retrieved five dead bodies of the same family from a house in Sohail Garden, Lisari Gate area. The family including a man, and a woman along their three daughters were allegedly found brutally murdered in the Uttar Pradesh's district, however, the exact reason of their death is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. SSP Meerut stated that the cause of death has not been determined yet, and investigations are being conducted, including exploring the possibility of personal enmity. The exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem report is received.