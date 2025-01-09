Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Meerut: Five of a family found dead, bodies retrieved from inside bed box

Meerut: Five of a family found dead, bodies retrieved from inside bed box

In Meerut, the police have retrieved five dead bodies of the same family from a house in Lisadi Gate area.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 23:09 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 23:20 IST
meerut crime
Image Source : FILE Representational image

In chilling incident in Meerut, the police have retrieved five dead bodies of the same family from a house in Sohail Garden, Lisari Gate area. The family including a man, and a woman along their three daughters were allegedly found brutally murdered in the Uttar Pradesh's district, however, the exact reason of their death is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. SSP Meerut stated that the cause of death has not been determined yet, and investigations are being conducted, including exploring the possibility of personal enmity. The exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem report is received.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement