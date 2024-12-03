Man shot dead in old rivalry in Delhi's Mangolpuri, accused at large

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an alarming incident, a man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police officials, the incident occurred late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as as Pankaj aged 19 years and he was a resident of Mangolpuri. A nephew of the victim said that Pankaj previously had an altercation with three people from Mangolpuri's K Block. He also said that attackeds had pistol who fled the scene after shooting him. He said, "I don't know why they were fighting but when I spotted my uncle (Pankaj) over there, I intervened. The attackers were carrying pistols. They opened fire at him and fled."

Meanwhile, the police said that they have registered an FIR and constituted teams to arrest the accused who remains at large, adding that further probe is underway. Reacting to the incident, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Last night, a man was shot dead in broad daylight in Mangolpuri. Day before yesterday, three murders took place in Delhi. All Delhiites must unite and raise their voice against crime. The most important thing is the safety of yourself and your family."

Earlier on November 12, a man was stabbed multiple times in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, leaving him in a critical condition. The police later arrested three, two of them being minors, the officials said. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera which showed the accused fleeing crime scene in their e-rickshaw after stabbing the victim.