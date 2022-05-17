Maharashtra: Newly married man commits suicide; note reads 'unhappy with 6-year elder wife'

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
  Haridwar hate speech case: SC grants interim bail for 3 months to accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi
Samadhan Sable, a resident of Mukundnagar, was found hanging at his home on Monday.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Aurangabad Published on: May 17, 2022 14:28 IST
A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, claiming that he was unhappy with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

Samadhan Sable, a resident of Mukundnagar, was found hanging at his home on Monday, an official from Mukundwadi police station said.

"A suicide note was recovered from the man’s room, in which he has claimed that his wife couldn't drape a saree properly, couldn't walk or talk properly," said Bramha Giri, in-charge of Mukundwadi police station.

The man had gotten married six months ago to a woman who was six years older to him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. 

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited the copy)

