Out on bail, rapist brutally attacks survivor, husband

In a sheer act of vengeance, a rapist, who was released on bail a few days back, brutally attacked a couple in Kota, leaving them critically injured, the police said. It is believed that the incident, which took place on Wednesday, was the fallout of the wife filing a rape complaint against the accused.

According to Babulal, Assistant Sub-inspector at the Police Control Room, Kota, "A 40-year-old man was stabbed several times by four miscreants in the main market. Later, the accused went to the man's residence in Sajidehda and stabbed his wife. Both the husband and wife were rushed to the MBS Hospital where they have been declared out of danger now."

The injured man named the four accused in his complaint who had managed to flee, said Kaithunipol SHO Pawan Kumar Meena, adding that hunt was on to trace them.

According to the police, the woman had filed a complaint in September against one Tinku Alwar for raping her in 2017. The accused also filmed the entire act and then threatened her. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested Alwar in October. He was released four days before Wednesday's attack.

The four accused named by the injured husband are Tinku Anwar, Sikku, Shahrukh and Abrar, who have been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, said Meena.

