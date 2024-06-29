Kolkata: Man beaten to death at hostel over 'mobile phone theft' suspicion

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A man was allegedly beaten to death in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal’s Kolkata on Saturday (June 29) for “mobile phone theft”, less than 24 hours after another person died when he was roughed up over a similar suspicion, the police said. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in the Polenite area a little after midnight, they added.

The deceased was identified as Prasen Mondal who was rushed to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”, the police said.

"We are questioning the arrested persons and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Another person killed

On Friday, another person was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft, according to police.

Irshad Alam (37), a resident of Belgachia, used to work as a mechanic at an electronics shop in Chandni Chowk. 14 people were arrested in connection with Friday’s incident, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

