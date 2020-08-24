13-year-old girl found dead at Jharkhand school; rape suspected

Image Source : PTI Differently-abled girl's body found in Jharkhand school

The body of a 13-year-old differently-abled girl was found in a school in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, police said. The body was found in a room of a school in Khirondhi village in the Mehrma police station area, they said.

"We suspect the girl was raped and murdered," a police officer said.

A case was registered and the body sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Local MLA Deepika Pandey Singh demanded, "the culprits be arrested and tried by a fast track court".

(With agency inputs)

