25-year-old woman gangraped, brutally thrashed in Gurugram; 4 arrested

Image Source : ANI 25-year-old woman gangraped, brutally thrashed in Gurugram (Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman who hails from West Bengal, was allegedly gang-raped and brutally thrashed by four men when she resisted them in a property dealer's office in the city's DLF phase-2. The accused, who were in an inebriated state, had smashed the woman's head in the incident late on Saturday night.

A security guard informed a police patrolling vehicle which was just 100 meters from the incident spot. The police team rushed the victim to a hospital and later arrested all four culprits from different parts of Gurugram. The woman's condition is said to be out of danger, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjan (23), Pawan (24), Pankaj (26) and Gobind (20). All of them live in Chakkarpur village. Ranjan is an office boy at the property dealer's office and all the others are delivery boys with Swiggy and Zomato.

The woman was allegedly picked up by Ranjan from the Sikanderpur metro station for paid sex with two men around 1:30 am. Ranjan accompanied the victim and walked her to the property dealer's office in DLF phase-2 where he worked.

The other three accused were already waiting there and they asked her to have sex with all of them. She resisted the offer and tried to leave the spot. The men then brutally thrashed and gang-raped her in turn. Her head was smashed against a wall leaving her bleeding profusely following which the accused fled the spot.

"A security guard of the society who was present outside the dealer's office informed the police PCR van which was 100 metres away from the incident spot. The police personnel immediately reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital but by then the culprits had fled the spot," said ACP (DLF) Karan Goel.

The victim, in her complaint, claimed that she was forced to have sex with the four accused, even though she had refused.

"We immediately formed special raiding parties and managed to arrest all the culprits within hours from different parts of the city and Chakkarpur village while they were trying to flee. They are currently being interrogated. Further probe is on," Goel said.

