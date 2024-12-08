Ghaziabad Horror: Four arrested in black magic murder case, severed head found in drain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In a shocking and bizarre incident, four individuals were arrested in Ghaziabad, Delhi, in connection with a gruesome murder that appears to be linked to superstition and black magic practices. The police began their investigation after discovering a severed head in a drain and have now arrested four suspects, all of whom are believed to practice occult rituals.

The accused are allegedly responsible for the murder of a 29-year-old man, whose head was severed for use in occult practices. The severed head was later hidden in a drain after the accused reportedly became frightened.

The severed head was recovered by police from a drain near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi. The investigation began on June 22, when a decapitated body was found on the Loha- Bhopra road. Although police arrested two accomplices of the main suspect, the head and the primary suspect remained missing at that time. After further investigation, the police arrested the four accused on Saturday. They have been identified as Vikas Parmatma (24), Narendra alias ND (32), Pawan Kumar (40), and Pankaj Kumar (33), all of whom are believed to practice tantra (occult rituals).

The motive behind murder

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nimish Patil, the accused believed that obtaining a human skull would help them gain immense wealth through secret rituals. The suspects targeted Raju Kumar Sah, a 29-year-old man from Bihar's Motihari, who worked at a local eatery near Kamla Market in Delhi. Raju's parents had passed away 15 years earlier. Over several days, the accused lured Raju into a friendship with promises of alcohol and drugs. On the night of June 21, they took Raju to Parmatma's room in Tahirpur, Delhi, where he was strangled to death and then hung from the ceiling fan.

The role of accused

The investigation revealed that Vikas Parmatma, an e-rickshaw driver, had come into contact with Narendra, a lift operator at GTB Hospital in Delhi. Narendra introduced Parmatma to the other accused, Pawan and Pankaj Kumar, both practitioners of tantra. According to the police, it was Pawan who suggested that obtaining a human skull through a ritual could lead to great wealth. The plan to murder Raju for the skull was set into motion, and after the murder, the body was transported to Ghaziabad's Teela Modh area. The head was then handed over to Narendra, who gave it to the other occult practitioners.

The discovery of skull

The police investigation revealed that after the August arrest of two other suspects, Pawan and Pankaj became anxious and decided to dispose of the skull. They tied it to a stone and dumped it in a drain near Majlis Park Metro Station to conceal their crime. The skull was recovered after the Saturday arrests. Police officials stated that the accused had meticulously planned the murder to obtain the skull for their occult rituals, with the intent of destroying evidence to cover up the crime.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of murder and destruction of evidence at the Teela Modh Police Station. The investigation continues, with police working to uncover further details of this chilling case rooted in superstition.