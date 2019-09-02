Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges busted, 3 held

Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges busted, 3 held

The main accused, Satish Kanani, was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Monday, DCP Yogesh Dadhich said.  

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: September 02, 2019 23:35 IST
Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges busted, 3 held

The Rajasthan Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping students on the pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges.

The main accused, Satish Kanani, was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Monday, DCP Yogesh Dadhich said.

The other three accused -- Ashish Kumar Singh, Harshdeep Kumar and Sudheer Kumar -- were arrested on August 29 from Mumbai, he added.

A case against them was registered on August 25 at Shipra path police station by the father of a medical student, who was promised admission in a medical college in Goa. They took Rs 8 lakh from them, Dadhich said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the gang had cheated several students in the past, he added.

ALSO READ: HC upholds MCI's decision to deny admission permission to medical college

ALSO READ: Cabinet okays setting up of 75 govt medical colleges, move to add over 15,000 MBBS seats
ALSO READ: From 75 new medical colleges in next 3 years to 100 pc FDI in coal mining: Highlights from Cabinet briefing

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story91-year-old locked in a fridge, kidnapped from South Delhi's GK-2; domestic help on run Next StoryJuvenile apprehended for killing boy in Delhi's Sultanpuri  