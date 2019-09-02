Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Gang duping students on pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges busted, 3 held

The Rajasthan Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping students on the pretext of facilitating their admissions in medical colleges.

The main accused, Satish Kanani, was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Monday, DCP Yogesh Dadhich said.

The other three accused -- Ashish Kumar Singh, Harshdeep Kumar and Sudheer Kumar -- were arrested on August 29 from Mumbai, he added.

A case against them was registered on August 25 at Shipra path police station by the father of a medical student, who was promised admission in a medical college in Goa. They took Rs 8 lakh from them, Dadhich said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the gang had cheated several students in the past, he added.

