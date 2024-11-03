Delhi: Woman cuts off husband's genitals over domestic dispute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representrative image

A shocking incident occurred in Delhi where a woman allegedly severed her husband's genitals following a domestic altercation. The husband is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while the police are actively searching for the fleeing wife.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Vishnu from Madhubani, Bihar, had recently moved to Delhi with his wife around four to five months ago. The incident took place on the night of October 31, around 2:34 AM, when the couple had a heated argument.

The police received information at the Rohini Police Station about the gruesome act, prompting them to rush to the scene. The injured man was initially taken to Bada Hindu Rao Hospital for primary treatment before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further care. At the time of admission, he was unable to provide a statement due to his condition.

On November 2, police were able to record Vishnu's statement. He explained that he had been drinking on the night of the incident, which led to a dispute with his wife. After their argument, she left the house but later returned and attacked him with a sharp object while he was asleep.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large. Police have filed a case under section 118(1) of the relevant laws based on the initial reports and medical examination.

This incident has raised significant concerns about domestic violence and safety within relationships, prompting calls for increased awareness and intervention strategies to prevent such occurrences.