Delhi: Two men robbed of Rs 50 lakh near Akshardham Temple, one of four robbers caught by passersby

Bike-borne robbers robbed two employees of a Ghaziabad-based chartered accountant near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday. They looted Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint in Pandav Nagar, a few metres away from the temple.

According to police, the victims - Mohit Sharma and Arun Tyagi were going towards Ghaziabad on a motorcycle after collecting money from someone in west Delhi.

The police said, four men on two motorcycles directed the duo to stop while brandishing guns. The accused stopped them when Sharma and Tyagi were about to get on the National Highway-9 near the temple -- a prominent city landmark that sees high footfalls.

As they attempted to escape, the accused hit them with their bikes resulting in them falling down on the road. In the melee, one of the accused also fell down after losing his balance.

The other three snatched the bag containing the cash and fled from the spot leaving the fourth robber behind who was caught by some passersby and commuters and handed over to police.

